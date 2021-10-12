WATCH: Colts return Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s fumble for a 98-yard touchdown, but lateral is overturned

Late in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson and the Ravens drove deep into Colts territory looking for their first touchdown of the night. After being held to 41 rushing yards in the first half, Jackson and the offense marched more than 80 yards in 12 plays, taking more than seven minutes off the clock. All they had to do was punch the ball in for a touchdown from the 1-yard line to cut into the Colts’ 16-3 lead.