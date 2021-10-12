WATCH: Colts return Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s fumble for a 98-yard touchdown, but lateral is overturned

Usually, it’s Lamar Jackson making the highlight-reel plays. On Monday night, the Indianapolis Colts made one against the Ravens star quarterback.
Late in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson and the Ravens drove deep into Colts territory looking for their first touchdown of the night. After being held to 41 rushing yards in the first half, Jackson and the offense marched more than 80 yards in 12 plays, taking more than seven minutes off the clock. All they had to do was punch the ball in for a touchdown from the 1-yard line to cut into the Colts’ 16-3 lead.
Instead, Jackson faked a handoff and bounced outside to the right before being met by a Colts defender. As he dived for the end zone, the ball slipped out his hand without being touched by a defender. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard recovered the loose ball and sprinted down the sideline behind a convoy of blockers. As he was falling to the ground, he pitched the ball to cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who sprinted past Jackson and took it the rest of the way for a 98-yard touchdown return.
After video review, officials ruled that Jackson fumbled before his knee hit the ground, but that Leonard’s pitch to Rodgers was an illegal forward pass. The Colts took over at their own 19 and scored six plays later on Jonathan Taylor’s 4-yard touchdown run, his second of the night, to give Indianapolis a 22-3 lead.
The Ravens answered soon after with a highlight of their own, a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. But the damage from the fumble was already done, with the Ravens’ three-game winning streak in jeopardy thanks to Jackson’s costly mistake.