Reports: Cleveland Browns hire former Bel Air football standout, Andrew Berry, as new general manager

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 27, 2020 1:21 PM

The Cleveland Browns have filled their vacant general manager opening, hiring Bel Air native Andrew Berry to lead their front office, according to several reports including cleveland.com.

A Harvard graduate, Berry starred at quarterback alongside his fraternal twin, Adam, and was named second-team All-Metro as a junior at Bel Air High School. Berry started four years at cornerback at Harvard and was named to the All-Conference team three times.

Berry spent three years as Cleveland’s vice president of player personnel from 2016-18.

Berry, 32, becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL and just the second active black general manager, along with Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins.

The Browns in January hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as its next head coach after interviewing multiple candidates, including Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

