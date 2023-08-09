Ravens, Broderick Washington agree to three-year, $17.5 million extension

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broderick Washington is staying in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

The defensive tackle signed a three-year extension with Baltimore on Wednesday, the team announced without providing financial details. The deal is for $17.5 million with $10 million guaranteed and $6.3 million in bonuses, a source with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Baltimore Sun. Washington, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Advertisement

The signing adds some stability to the Ravens’ defensive front, with second-year backup nose tackle Travis Jones the only lineman signed beyond this season. Calais Campbell, the veteran leader of the unit, signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Washington, whom the Ravens drafted out of Texas Tech in the fifth round in 2020, has played in 39 games over three seasons, including nine starts last season when he broke out with a career-high 49 tackles.

Advertisement

“I don’t know that there’s a person in this building that works harder than Broderick Washington,” Ravens defensive line coach and assistant head coach Anthony Weaver said last month. “That guy … just … if you even look [at] his body from when he got [here] to how it is now, he looks completely different. You talk about a guy that’s taken every bit of coaching and then some — it’s him. So, I’m not surprised by any of his success, and I would expect more.”

The extension comes a little more than two years after Washington was arrested in Virginia and charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property with a value of less than $1,000, one count of felony destruction of property with a value of more than $1,000, and one count of misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle. Those charges were later dropped, with Washington pleading no contest to one misdemeanor.

This story may be updated.