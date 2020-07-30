Braille card Mo Gaba used to call Ravens draft pick displayed in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Braille card Ravens and Orioles superfan Mo Gaba used to call the Ravens’ 2019 fourth-round draft pick was displayed in an exhibit in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he died Tuesday.
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, the exhibit went live inside the “Pro Football Today” exhibit area Monday, and Gaba and his family knew about it before he died after a long battle with cancer.
Gaba became the first person to call an NFL draft pick via Braille on April 27, 2019, when he announced the Ravens were selecting guard Ben Powers out of Oklahoma. Powers attended Gaba’s eighth-grade graduation in June.
“When we received word on Friday morning that Mo’s condition took a turn for the worse, I immediately thought of what we might be able to do to lift his spirits,” Brad Downs, senior vice president of marketing for the Ravens, said in a news release. “One of the ideas was to get Mo into the Hall of Fame.
“On Monday, when the card arrived at the Hall, they had it on display by late afternoon, and [Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO] David [Baker] was kind enough to send a video of the exhibit for Mo,” Downs said. “We again shared that just with Mo’s mom, and she shared it with Mo. They couldn’t have been more appreciative and honored by the gesture. Everyone that we worked with at the Hall has been extremely supportive and really amazing to turn this around so quickly.”
After Gaba’s death, various members of the Baltimore community offered their condolences on social media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday opened his news conference by paying his respects to Gaba and his family.
“My heart is with Mo’s parents and friends and family because he was a great kid. ... He was a great soul,” Jackson said.
Hours before his death Tuesday, Gaba was elected into the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award. An official date for Gaba’s official induction will be determined.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
“Mo’s positive energy has been constant throughout every battle and continues to bring the entire city of Baltimore together in the face of ongoing crisis,” the Orioles said in a statement. “His unwavering positivity and kindness are qualities every Baltimorean aspires to emulate. Mo Gaba has impacted more people in his 14 years than most people do in an entire lifetime, and the Orioles are honored to forever celebrate him as a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame.”