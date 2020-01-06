Lance Roehl, who applied for the trademark Dec. 13, said he is a Ravens fan who hopes to partner either with the team or an apparel company with an NFL licensing agreement to get the Ravens logo on his T-shirts and sweatshirts. Roehl said Sunday that he plans to donate 5% of any “Big Truss” sales proceeds to the Ravens Foundation, which contributes financial support and player appearances to Baltimore-area nonprofit organizations.