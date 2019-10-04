Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive lineman JC Tretter were fined for their involvement in Sunday’s altercation with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, according to multiple reports Friday.
Beckham plans to appeal the fine, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
There is no word whether Humphrey and linebacker Kenny Young, who also drew penalties for the exchange, have received fines.
In the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Baltimore, Beckham tried to punch Humphrey, who then appeared to have his arm around Beckham’s neck. No one was ejected but both teams drew unnecessary roughness penalties.
“I didn’t see the TV copy,” Ravens coach Harbaugh said after the game Sunday. "I was told that Beckham took a swing at him. So that’s supposed to be a penalty.”
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Monday that he had planned to reach out to the league about the situation.
“I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat,” Kitchens said.
Latest Ravens
The Ravens team website posted closeup video and a story several days later that said despite Kitchens’ allegations, Humphrey did not choke or have his hand around Beckham’s neck.