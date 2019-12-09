With the playoff-bound Ravens in position to lock up the AFC North with a victory in their prime-time game against the New York Jets on Thursday night, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young wants the city lit up purple to show the team support.
Young is asking for residents and businesses in Baltimore to help shower the city in purple light while it’s in the national spotlight. The Department of General Services started the efforts Monday by installing purple lighting fixtures on city buildings, while the Bromo Seltzer Tower, the War Memorial and City Hall dome will be lit purple starting tonight. Additionally, the homepage of Baltimore City’s website now has a purple background.
“We are witnessing greatness before our eyes,” Young said in a statement. “The Ravens have been on a magical run and we want to do everything we can as a city to support the team and help keep that momentum going."
The Ravens enter Thursday’s game as winners of nine straight, with their 11-2 record positioning them as the top team in the AFC. Of the five other teams with at least 10 victories, the Ravens have beaten three of them during their winning streak.
They also hold a one-game lead, as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker, over the New England Patriots for the top seed in the conference, which would give them homefield advantage up to the Super Bowl.
“I want to first congratulate Owner Steve Bisciotti, President Dick Cass, General Manager Eric DeCosta, Coach John Harbaugh, our amazing players, and the entire Ravens organization for all their grit, fortitude, and determination in winning nine in a row and taking the top spot in the AFC," Young continued in the statement. "But the job isn’t done and there is still work to do over the next three weeks. It is always great for Baltimore when the Ravens are winning and headed to the playoffs and now we are also fighting for home-field advantage. Our hotels, restaurants, and bars in the City will benefit from the thousands of fans coming out to watch the games and cheer for our Ravens together.
"I look forward to joining Ravens Nation as we light this great city purple. Go Ravens!”