“I want to first congratulate Owner Steve Bisciotti, President Dick Cass, General Manager Eric DeCosta, Coach John Harbaugh, our amazing players, and the entire Ravens organization for all their grit, fortitude, and determination in winning nine in a row and taking the top spot in the AFC," Young continued in the statement. "But the job isn’t done and there is still work to do over the next three weeks. It is always great for Baltimore when the Ravens are winning and headed to the playoffs and now we are also fighting for home-field advantage. Our hotels, restaurants, and bars in the City will benefit from the thousands of fans coming out to watch the games and cheer for our Ravens together.