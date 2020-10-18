Ravens CB Anthony Averett leaves game vs. Eagles with shoulder injury; RB Mark Ingram II tweaks ankle

Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett is questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Averett headed to the locker room early in the second quarter.
Running back Mark Ingram II also briefly left Sunday’s game after injuring his left ankle in the first quarter. He was seen getting his ankle taped and was announced as questionable to return.
Ingram returned in the second quarter and carried the ball for a 5-yard gain before the drive stalled and Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal.
Eagles rookie safety K’Von Wallace is questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury making a tackle on a punt return in the first quarter.
The Ravens lead 17-0 with 10:28 remaining in the first half.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.