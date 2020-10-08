AFC North quarterly report: Where do the Ravens, Steelers, Browns and Bengals stand after four weeks?

What has worked? Lamar Jackson. Jackson entered the 2020 season under a considerable amount of scrutiny for a reigning Most Valuable Player. But when a quarterback’s season ends as disastrous as his did in the playoffs, it comes with the territory. Through four games, Jackson has performed well but is still searching for more success on downfield passes, which he in training camp cited as an area for improvement. He’s completed just five of 16 deep passes, according to Sports Info Solutions. Jackson is still the Ravens' most dangerous offensive threat — as displayed in his career-long 50-yard touchdown run against Washington — and leads the team in rushing, again. The Ravens will go as far their young superstar takes them.