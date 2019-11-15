After not practicing this week, Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Pierce has started all nine games this season and, until hurting his ankle early in the Ravens’ win Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, had averaged nearly 38 defensive snaps per game. Coach John Harbaugh said Pierce’s availability would be a game-time decision Sunday.
If Pierce is unavailable, Harbaugh expressed confidence Friday in the readiness of newly signed defensive linemen Domata Peko and Justin Ellis. Starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams also has had a strong run of play recently for the Ravens’ improved defense.
Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) and wide receiver and special teams contributor Chris Moore (thumb) were listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Moore was limited in practice all week, while Brown returned to Friday’s workout after sitting out Thursday’s.
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring), safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back/wrist), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) are questionable to play. All four starters were limited in practice throughout the week.