Which Ravens losses hurt the worst? Ranking this season’s most miserable games.

Damage (3): The Ravens went for the last-minute road win in part because of their depleted cornerback depth. Tavon Young was sick and limited. Chris Westry was inactive. Averett was struggling. Most crucial, though, was the loss of Marlon Humphrey, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury on the Steelers’ go-ahead drive. That left the Ravens without their top two cornerbacks or starting safety DeShon Elliott — and sometimes much more — over the season’s final five games. (Mekari missed their next two games, too.) They didn’t win any of them.