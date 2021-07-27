Ravens training camp preview: What to expect from Odafe Oweh, Tavon Young, Justin Tucker and more on defense and special teams

8. The battle at weak-side linebacker might not be decided in camp. It also might matter less than it did last year. At least the competition is clear: L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Chris Board and perhaps Kristian Welch, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. Fort has the most experience. Harrison, a third-round pick last season, has the most potential. Board was the group’s top blitzer in 2020. It could be that their roles swing from game to game, depending on the matchup. One week, Harrison might feature heavily against a top running team. Another week, Fort or Board might be better off next to Queen. Or maybe Martindale plays more like he did in 2019, when the Ravens used dime personnel (six defensive backs and typically one inside linebacker) on 44% of their snaps, according to Football Outsiders. Last year, the team’s rate dropped to 16%, meaning the team relied more on two-inside-linebacker groupings.