Ravens training camp preview: What to expect from Odafe Oweh, Tavon Young, Justin Tucker and more on defense and special teams

Last year, the Ravens reported to Owings Mills for the strangest training camp imaginable: coaches in masks, interviews held over Zoom, no preseason games to come.
When practice begins Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center, life will be closer to normal. There will be questions about vaccination rates and coronavirus-related policies, of course, but also about the looming season and what stands between the team and the Super Bowl.
As the Ravens’ offseason break nears its end, here are 16 storylines to follow on defense and special teams. Monday’s training camp preview began with 20 offensive storylines.
Defensive line
1. Brandon Williams was once again the subject of roster speculation this offseason, with the lucrative final year of his contract raising questions about whether he might be a salary cap casualty. But no, Williams, 32, will be at camp for at least one more year. He restructured his contract in March, saving the Ravens $1.5 million in salary cap space. Williams has just two sacks over the past four years, but he does his job as the Ravens’ top interior run stopper. According to Football Outsiders, he had 28 “stops” against the run last season — defined as a play that stops a “successful” offensive play — the most of any NFL defensive lineman with fewer than 400 snaps.
2. Justin Madubuike has been pegged as a breakout candidate this season, and for good reason. According to Pro Football Focus, his 2020 grade ranks 15th among first-year interior defenders over the past five years. With the NFL’s expanded schedule and the Ravens’ aging defensive line, coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will rely once more on Madubuike as part of a rotation up front. The question of who starts is less important than the distribution of playing time, and Madubuike, even as he came on strong last season, trailed Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe in defensive snaps. The one late-season game in which he played more than either was in Week 16, Campbell’s first game back after sitting out Week 15 with a calf injury. With a strong camp, Madubuike will watch his snap share surge.
3. After an encouraging offseason, Broderick Washington seems unlikely to land on the roster bubble during his second camp in Baltimore. The Ravens didn’t draft a defensive lineman to push Washington, who played eight relatively anonymous games as a rookie. But even if his roster spot is secure, there could be a need to replace him, however briefly. Washington last month had six charges dropped and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor destruction-of-property charge stemming from a March incident. He could still be subject to NFL discipline. Players serving a suspension do not count against the 53-man roster, potentially opening the door for someone like Aaron Crawford.
Linebacker
4. The Ravens made Odafe Oweh a first-round draft pick because of his pass-rush potential. But run defense could be his ticket to a big early-season role. Martindale told season-ticket holders in May that “how [Oweh] plays against the run on first and second down was better than any outside ’backer I’ve seen in a long time.” In Baltimore, he’ll have a worthy mentor. PFF rated Pernell McPhee as the Ravens’ second-best run defender last season, behind only Wolfe, and a quality pass rusher. For now, he and Tyus Bowser are the clear favorites to start at outside linebacker, but the 32-year-old McPhee might be less entrenched.
5. Martindale also praised Jaylon Ferguson in May, saying he was in “great shape” and had his mind “in the right place.” The 2019 third-round pick didn’t see the field in the playoffs last season, and finished the year with just two sacks and five quarterback hits in 14 games. Ferguson hasn’t shown much variety in his pass-rush skill set, but his best move — the bull rush — could be a weapon against the quick-passing offenses on the Ravens’ schedule. The shortest distance between two points is a straight line, and few moves get a pass rusher to the backfield quicker than a well-executed bull rush. This is the offseason for Ferguson to show he can be an above-average outside linebacker.
6. Daelin Hayes might not have to wait long to face his first big test along the edge. The fifth-round pick projects as a strong-side outside linebacker, behind Bowser, meaning he’ll take on not only offensive tackles in practice but also the Ravens’ tight ends and fullbacks, many of them formidable blockers. Hayes was a pleasant surprise in offseason workouts, but he hasn’t had to grapple with Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews or Patrick Ricard in pads yet. That’s a welcome-to-the-NFL assignment he couldn’t get at Notre Dame. If Hayes can acquit himself well as a run defender, he’ll earn more playing time than anyone could’ve guessed in May.
7. If Patrick Queen makes a leap in Year 2, it might not be immediately clear to the media at camp, where full-speed tackling is usually kept to a minimum and defensive responsibilities are hard to decipher. It might not be clear in the preseason, either, where Queen, a prized defender at a position full of young players, could have his in-game repetitions limited. But it will be interesting to see how quickly Queen is moving and how often he’s targeted by quarterbacks. After an erratic rookie season, Queen shed some unwanted weight — “Whatever it takes for me to have my good wind,” he said in June — and worked on his fundamentals in coverage. The Ravens need better pass defense and tackling from their 2020 first-round pick.
8. The battle at weak-side linebacker might not be decided in camp. It also might matter less than it did last year. At least the competition is clear: L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Chris Board and perhaps Kristian Welch, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. Fort has the most experience. Harrison, a third-round pick last season, has the most potential. Board was the group’s top blitzer in 2020. It could be that their roles swing from game to game, depending on the matchup. One week, Harrison might feature heavily against a top running team. Another week, Fort or Board might be better off next to Queen. Or maybe Martindale plays more like he did in 2019, when the Ravens used dime personnel (six defensive backs and typically one inside linebacker) on 44% of their snaps, according to Football Outsiders. Last year, the team’s rate dropped to 16%, meaning the team relied more on two-inside-linebacker groupings.
Secondary
9. The most encouraging development from the Ravens’ recent roster transactions might have been that Tavon Young wasn’t involved in any. One month after returning to mandatory minicamp for individual drills, Young avoided landing on the the physically-unable-to-perform list, meaning he’s been cleared to practice in camp. After Lamar Jackson’s right arm, Young’s left knee could be the most scrutinized body part in camp. He tore the same ACL in the 2017 offseason and in Week 2 last season. Young isn’t doomed to end on the injured reserve, but the NFL tends to grind its most vulnerable down.
10. As with wide receiver, the position’s most intriguing position battles aren’t for starting jobs. At nickelback, the Ravens have assembled a safety net of options if Young is sidelined. Khalil Dorsey, who played six games as an undrafted rookie last year, earned first-team repetitions in offseason workouts and didn’t look out of place. Fifth-round pick Shaun Wade was an elite slot corner for Ohio State before struggling with his move outside in 2020. And Marlon Humphrey is always an option, though the Ravens would prefer not to play him inside again.
11. The Ravens’ first four picks in their foundational 2018 draft class were Hayden Hurst, Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown Jr. and Mark Andrews — three Pro Bowl talents and another player later traded for the second-round pick that became J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens’ fifth pick in that draft: Anthony Averett, who’s entering the final year of his contract and joining a crowded depth chart. Averett’s behind at least Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith at outside cornerback, and he hasn’t played in the slot enough to be considered a potential replacement for Young. Averett’s special teams impact has been minimal, too. The Ravens need quality depth at cornerback, and his starting experience gives them that. But it could be a tough role to swallow for someone playing for a second contract.
12. The Ravens didn’t draft a safety in the first or second round, as many thought they might, but they did add a potential contributor in the third. Brandon Stephens played cornerback at Southern Methodist and saw time this offseason at safety, where Ravens officials see him fitting in best. Starters Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott led the defense in snaps last season, but the depth behind them was limited. Depending on how quickly Stephens acclimates to the position, he could be the team’s best option as an injury replacement. He could also earn snaps closer to the line of scrimmage as a third safety, taking on a role similar to Brandon Carr’s in his final Ravens season.
13. Because the Ravens’ starting safeties rarely leave the field, the veterans behind them will have to make the team with their special teams acumen. Jordan Richards and Anthony Levine Sr. finished first and fourth, respectively, in special teams snaps last year, while Geno Stone had a comparable workload in his two appearances last season. Barring a string of injuries, that’s still the case at safety. Nigel Warrior and undrafted rookie Ar’Darius Washington are also in the mix.
Special teams
14. Justin Tucker’s sustained accuracy can be best summed up by his career field-goal percentage (90.7, No. 1 all time). Or maybe by his career extra-point percentage (98.9, No. 1 among active kickers). Or maybe by this Next Gen Stats finding: If the width of the uprights were to be cut in half, 73.8% of Tucker’s kicks since 2018 would still be successful. In other words, Tucker’s off night in a cold, windy playoff loss probably isn’t a portent of a frustrating 2021.
15. Nick Moore is walking into a tough spot. As All-Pro Morgan Cox’s replacement at long snapper, he’s the new guy in the Wolfpack (if it’s even called the Wolfpack anymore). And as someone who snaps balls in Baltimore, he’ll find there’s little patience for any errant deliveries. The best thing Moore can do at camp — the best thing any long snapper can do — is try not to be noticed.
16. Why is special teams value so important in the Ravens’ roster construction? First, because it’s Harbaugh’s team, and he’s a former special teams coordinator. Second, because there’s value at the margins. In an interview with Nebraska’s Lincoln Journal Star, Sam Koch explained the value of field position. “The last time I saw in [NFL] analytics, a punt to the 13 compared with a punt to the 18 might be the difference from a 13% chance of scoring for the opposing team to a 28% chance of scoring,” said Koch, who played at Nebraska. “The difference in 5 yards is huge in the course of the game.”