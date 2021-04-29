Six NFL draft questions that could shape the Ravens’ first round

Finally, the NFL draft has arrived. If only we had a clue what might happen next.
After trading away Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on Friday, the Ravens have two first-round picks and about 2 million possible endings for Thursday night. Could they skip over their needs and take the best player available once? Twice? Could they move up to get a can’t-miss prospect? Could they trade one pick out of the first round? What about both picks? Who’s the best player they could reasonably get? And the worst?
General manager Eric DeCosta’s mission will be to bring order and logic to the chaos. For those following along at home, this guide could help. Here are six questions — some knowable, others more opaque — that could shape how the Ravens proceed on Day 1.
Where could the Ravens get help?
With all the weirdness of this draft season — no scouting combine, less medical information, the uncertainty of player opt-outs — expect the unexpected. One scout told ESPN, “It’s going to be a crazy-ass draft. … Less interaction means less groupthink and more surprises. If a team loves a player, they’re going to jump the gun to get him.”
That could help a team picking as late as the Ravens. Their patience paid off last year. Even when the Seattle Seahawks, picking one spot ahead of them at No. 27 overall, surprised everyone by taking a linebacker, it was not Patrick Queen. It was Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks, whom many considered a Day 2 prospect. Queen might’ve entered the night as the top player at the position, but he ended up being the third inside linebacker taken overall.
If the Ravens’ preference is to use one or both of their first-round picks on players at positions of need — wide receiver, offensive tackle, interior offensive line and edge rusher — they can get help from surprises at other positions. Take running back, for instance. Alabama’s Najee Harris likely won’t make it past the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 overall, but DeCosta wouldn’t complain if North Carolina’s Javonte Williams or Clemson’s Travis Etienne is off the board before it’s the Ravens’ turn.
Another inside linebacker surprise could be a boon to the Ravens’ draft dreams. Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are first-round locks, and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins probably won’t last until Day 2. But Kentucky’s Jamin Davis and Missouri’s Nick Bolton could also flirt with late-first-round arrivals.
Elsewhere in the top 32, the more cornerbacks and defensive linemen, the better.
Will the Ravens trade either pick?
According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones, the Ravens are fielding calls for the No. 31 overall pick, and “no one” expects them to keep it. Which isn’t surprising. It makes sense to be open to deals for No. 27 overall, too. The Ravens’ mantra on personnel decisions is “Right player, right price.” With draft decisions, it might as well be “Right pick, right price.”
As for that price? In a video the Ravens shared Wednesday, DeCosta spotlighted one feature of the team’s draft room: a “trade calculator” that can quickly assess the relative value of a proposal. The Ravens’ scale of draft pick “points” is as unknowable as their draft board, but Jimmy Johnson’s oft-cited trade value chart is a useful framework.
By that metric, the Ravens’ Nos. 27 and 31 points are worth 680 and 600 points, respectively. The No. 35 pick, meanwhile, is worth 550. The No. 50 pick is worth 400. The No. 70 pick is worth 240. The No. 120 pick is worth 95. Future draft picks and player contracts would complicate the math, but the chart offers a realistic look at what the Ravens might get if they trade back — and how much they’d have to give up to move up.
Will there be a run on edge rushers?
We know quarterbacks will go 1-2-3 Thursday. We can imagine a few wide receivers will be off the board by the early teens. The draft’s top cornerback duo probably won’t be available to playoff teams. The top tier of offensive linemen should be picked clean by the early 20s.
But at edge rusher, another of the draft’s more glamorous positions, there’s a great deal more uncertainty. It’s unclear whether any of the top defensive ends or outside linebackers will be taken in the top half of the round. And it’s unclear what trickle-down effect that might have on the bottom half.
There are question marks with the whole lot. Miami’s Jaelan Phillips had to medically retire because of concussions while at UCLA. Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari could fall because of what Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline said is a “degenerative” lower-leg condition. Penn State’s Jayson Oweh didn’t have a sack last season. Michigan’s Kwity Paye is another freak athlete with an underdeveloped game. Miami’s Gregory Rousseau opted out of last season. Washington’s Joe Tryon did, too, and suffered meniscus damage at his pro day, according to The Athletic’s Bob McGinn.
All have made regular appearances on first-round mock drafts, with Paye, Phillips and Ojulari seemingly the most secure. Not far behind are Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham Jr., Houston’s Payton Turner and Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins, all first-round sleepers themselves.
Edge rusher might be the position where the Ravens can least afford to wait. The historical drop-off in production from a typical Day 1 edge rusher to a typical Day 2 edge rusher is not insignificant. If there’s a run on the position in the first round, the Ravens might have to strike at No. 27 or earlier. If there’s a holding pattern, it might make sense to trade back into the second round and find a higher-value prospect there.
What do the Ravens value at offensive tackle and wide receiver?
Poll Ravens fans about whom they want in the first round, and you’d probably hear a lot of people clamoring for Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman. They are easy, obvious fits: Jenkins the road-grading right tackle, Bateman the smooth-as-silk outside wide receiver.
But if they’re unavailable Thursday night, or unfavored in the Ravens’ front office, what then? Who would DeCosta want at either position? His answers would tell us a lot about what the Ravens value.
At offensive tackle, Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg is an aggressive technician with relatively short arms and no right tackle experience. Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood is more physically gifted, less refined and might project best as a guard. Texas’ Samuel Cosmi impressed in athletic testing but not ideally suited for the Ravens’ power-running schemes. North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz played just one game last season and barely weighs over 300 pounds.
At wide receiver, meanwhile, the Ravens’ best first-round options could be slot receivers. Mississippi’s Elijah Moore has a high floor but limited positional flexibility. Florida’s Kadarius Toney has the potential to move outside, but little production there. Purdue’s Rondale Moore is 5-7, blazing fast and somewhat unpolished.
The Ravens need help up and down their receiving depth chart, but some top prospects will make more sense than others.
Where does Terrace Marshall Jr. stand on the Ravens’ board?
For months, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had linked the LSU wide receiver to the Ravens’ No. 27 overall pick. Then Marshall’s injury concerns surfaced.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah and former Ravens scout Daniel Jeremiah said on a conference call last week that Marshall, one of the draft’s better wide receiver prospects, had some “medical stuff” flagged by teams. Marshall broke his foot in 2019 and suffered a season-ending leg injury in high school. The Athletic’s McGinn reported Thursday that some teams are concerned about his knees.
An unnamed LSU staff member told AL.com that Marshall has “never been able to stay healthy. He’s like a china doll, man. Like I said, he’s really good when he’s healthy, but that’s only, like, 50% of the time. Great kid. There’s zero character flaws. He’s awesome. Great, great kid. But the injuries are scary. He’s been hurt since high school.”
And in Peter King’s first-round mock draft for NBC Sports on Monday, he noted Marshall only once, in an out-of-the-way parenthetical: “I do not see, by the way, the Ravens picking LSU receiver Terrace Marshall.”
It’s unclear whether he meant in the first round, or at all. The Ravens did not shy away from taking Marquise “Hollywood” Brown No. 25 overall in 2019, when the Oklahoma wide receiver was still months away from completing his recovery from Lisfranc (foot) surgery.
The 6-2, 205-pound Marshall led LSU in receiving last season, finishing with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games before opting out. He lined up mainly as a “big slot” receiver for the Tigers, but his production and potential suggest he could also excel out wide at the next level.
How much do the Ravens ‘love’ Landon Dickerson?
It’s easy to love the cartwheeling, pile-driving, coach-carrying, workout-organizing Alabama center. On a 10-point grading scale, Bleacher Report draft analyst Brandon Thorn rated Dickerson an 8.7, worthy of an “immediate-impact NFL starter” and higher than the marks for first-round locks like Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater and USC lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.
In a mock draft Wednesday, Pro Football Network’s Pauline projected the Ravens to take Dickerson at No. 31 overall. “This pick has a considerable amount of risk, but I’m told the Ravens love Landon Dickerson,” he wrote. “He fills a need and fits the mold. Let’s hope he can stay healthy.”
Just how big a risk is he? Over five seasons at Florida State and Alabama, Dickerson suffered four season-ending injuries, including left ACL and right ACL tears. At his medical combine checkup this month, Dickerson received a near-failing grade from some teams, Pauline said in a conference call Wednesday. Some teams, Pauline added, have said they wouldn’t take him before the sixth round.
The Ravens have generally avoided injury-prone players in the draft over the past decade, but rookie linemen, especially, have arrived in Baltimore with a mostly clean medical history. Just look at the Ravens’ recent draft history with 280-plus-pound players; few missed significant time in college with injuries.
Dickerson could be the exception to that rule.