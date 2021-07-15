The 10 most intriguing people in the Ravens organization for 2021

Despite this shift away from the eye of the NFL storm, the Ravens’ story is not all that different than it was at this time last year. They’re still an aspiring Super Bowl contender built around one of the most exciting young players in the game. They’re still trying to answer for a plug-ugly playoff defeat that shook fans’ confidence. They’re still a team that will command plenty of time on prime-time broadcasts and morning show debates. The Ravens are still plenty intriguing.