Ravens film study: A troubling trend for the pass defense, and a surprising stat for Lamar Jackson

On paper, the 3-0 Broncos do not look like a team that will threaten the Ravens with their improvisational ability. With wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler injured, Denver’s top make-you-miss threats are running backs Melvin Gordon (11.5 YAC per reception) and Javonte Williams (8.6 YAC per reception), who have combined for just 11 catches this season. That should be good news for a Ravens defense that did not expect to struggle this much, or at least in these ways.