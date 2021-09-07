‘I don’t really know what I can be’: Ravens’ Justin Madubuike still evolving as talented young piece of defensive front

“People didn’t really get to know who I really was,” he said. “I was also the guy who, for the first two years of college, I didn’t really play nothing. I didn’t really play at all. I had to make a name for myself quickly. It came with a sense of urgency and attitude at a different grit to play the game. But maybe it rubbed coaches the wrong way in college. But that’s OK, you know. I’m here where I am now, and I’m ready to just look forward in peace and get better.”