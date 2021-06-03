How could the Ravens offense change in 2021? Greg Roman offered 3 potential new directions | ANALYSIS

The Ravens haven’t been an explosive passing offense in recent years, but they haven’t exactly been hushed, either. According to Sharp Football Stats, the Ravens ranked 15th in the NFL in both 2019 and 2020 in explosive-pass rate, completing a pass of 15 or more yards on 9% of their attempts. (Both of the NFL’s top-ranked teams over the past two years, the 2019 San Francisco 49ers and 2020 Houston Texans, managed to do so at a rate of 12%.)