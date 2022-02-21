10 players the Ravens could target in free agency, from big names to bargains

Anthony Harris: Harris played last season on a prove-it deal in Philadelphia, and after a solid season with the Eagles, he should have a handful of suitors. Over 14 starts, Harris was sound in coverage (68.7 passer rating allowed, according to PFR) and a dependable tackler (2.7% missed-tackle rate). The 6-1, 202-pound Harris, who tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2019 (six), has just one pick over the past two seasons, but at age 30, he can still be an asset in split-safety coverages and on special teams.