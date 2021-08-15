Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 17-14 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints

Oweh started at outside linebacker along with Tyus Bowser, and we quickly saw the variety of ways defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale might use him. The rookie did a nice job setting the edge on his first series and dropped into coverage on an obvious passing down. He was less successful initially when asked to get around Saints left tackle Ethan Greenidge as a pass rusher. But he did better against Greenidge late in the first quarter, fighting around the edge for a pressure and shedding the tackle to stuff a run play. He showed real patience late in the second quarter when he set up Greenidge for an outside move that nearly earned him his first sack.