Five things we learned from Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh at Ravens’ season wrap-ups

“It can be challenging,” he said of assessing a roster that’s still beset by injuries. “For instance, at the running back position, two of our best players, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, [had] season-ending injuries within a week of each other, and then Justice Hill. So, we’re a little bit right now in a situation of, ‘When do these guys come back?’ We have a lot of confidence that they will come back, but the timing is such that we’re just not sure when they will come back. So, then the question begs, well, how do they address that position? You have to have some running backs. You have to have some guys who can carry the ball for you — especially us, we’re a running team.”