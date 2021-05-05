Ravens roster projection: With draft over and Alejandro Villanueva signed, depth chart comes into focus

Zeitler’s all but guaranteed to start at right guard. Bozeman is the favorite to take over at center, where he started in college. As for who might replace him at left guard? Coach John Harbaugh’s enthusiasm about Cleveland’s selection was telling, and the third-round pick’s power is a perfect fit for an offense like the Ravens’. But Powers (seven starts last season) and Bredeson will give him good competition. Elsewhere, Mekari’s versatility is a huge asset, and Colon-Castillo, when called upon, showed his ability last season. Just how many interior linemen can the Ravens keep on their roster, though? Probably no more than five or six.