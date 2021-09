Ravens film study: The small moments that added up to a big win over the Chiefs

In the first quarter, the Ravens burned the Chiefs with their “counter bash” option concept, with two pulling linemen and the threat of Jackson’s legs clearing a path for Freeman away from the flow of the play. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Ravens facing third-and-5 at Kansas City’s 12, Roman used a similar counter-bash look with Freeman — only this time, Jackson kept the ball and followed left tackle Alejandro Villanueva up the middle for a 9-yard gain. Three plays later, the Ravens had their first lead.