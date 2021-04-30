2021 NFL draft: Grades and analysis for all 32 picks in the first round

Reports surfaced right before the draft that Denver was closing in on a blockbuster deal for Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay’s front office is adamant it is not going to deal the disgruntled MVP. Denver is a logical landing spot for Rodgers, given how talented the roster is. One glaring hole is quarterback, so it’s interesting to see the Broncos pass on Fields and Jones here in favor of a defensive player. Does that mean they still have a chance with Rodgers, or do they believe in Drew Lock and newly acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater? This becomes one of the most fascinating situations in the entire league. Adding Surtain, who made lockdown cornerback play look effortless, gives coach Vic Fangio yet another talented player to work with in what’s turning into the league’s best defense. Grade: A-