2021 NFL draft: Grades and analysis for all 32 picks in the first round

After spending months projecting picks and evaluating prospects, we finally got to see how the first round of the 2021 NFL draft shook out.
To help make sense of it all, The Baltimore Sun offers its grade for each of the first 32 selections.
Note: These grades are not entirely about the player, but rather reflect value (both position and pick), team needs, opportunity cost and other team-building factors.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence
This pick has been set in stone ever since the Jaguars clinched the top spot. With his arm strength, athleticism, pocket presence and ability to read the field, Lawrence is one of the most complete quarterback prospects to enter the draft since Andrew Luck in 2012. He’ll be a franchise pillar as long as he’s healthy, giving new coach Urban Meyer a top-level talent at the game’s most important position to build around. Grade: A+
2. New York Jets: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson
The Jets needed a quarterback upgrade after a few disappointing seasons from former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, who was shipped to Carolina just before the draft. And while Wilson is inarguably talented, he only put together one standout season at the college level against questionable competition and hardly faced any pressure in the pocket. The Jets are building a strong roster around him under general manager Joe Douglas, and new coach Robert Saleh and his staff are a major upgrade over the Adam Gase regime, but I would have preferred Trey Lance or Justin Fields with this pick. Grade: C+
3. San Francisco 49ers (via Dolphins, via Texans): North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance
After all the talk about Kyle Shanahan’s preference for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — and a reported push for Packers star Aaron Rodgers — the 49ers took a swing on the most intriguing player in the draft. Lance has only 17 games of FCS experience under his belt, but he went 17-0 in those games and threw 28 touchdowns to zero interceptions with over 1,000 rushing yards during a 2019 season that ended with a national championship. His dual-threat ability in Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly offense will be fun to watch. Grade: A
4. Atlanta Falcons: Florida tight end Kyle Pitts
Pitts became the highest drafted tight end in NFL history, and watching his tape, it’s easy to see why. He’s a smooth athlete with long arms and a big catch radius, and is sure to be a mismatch nightmare against linebackers, safeties and smaller cornerbacks in the middle of the field. But is that kind of player really worth the No. 4 overall selection, especially for a team that has other major needs to address? Will Atlanta regret passing on a chance to take Matt Ryan’s eventual successor at quarterback? Even if Pitts becomes a star, the Falcons missed a big opportunity to trade down and gather more picks. Grade: B-
5. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase
The debate continued all the way until the pick was announced: offensive line or wide receiver? The Bengals had their choice of the top player at both positions and went with Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver. There’s no question reuniting the former LSU star with his college quarterback Joe Burrow — who connected with Chase for 1,700-plus yards and 20 touchdowns as the Tigers won the national title two seasons ago — is a savvy move, but is passing on Oregon tackle Penei Sewell a mistake? Burrow’s season ended prematurely last year with an ACL injury because the offensive line couldn’t protect him, and while Cincinnati upgraded the position during the offseason, it doesn’t have a player near the caliber of Sewell up front. That said, it’s hard to argue with a receiving corps of Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Grade: B
6. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles): Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Waddle is a special athlete — Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has said as much. The question for the Dolphins is whether they have the right quarterback to take advantage of it. Tua Tagovailoa is at least familiar with his former college teammate, and offseason addition Will Fuller V takes some pressure off Waddle to be the top deep threat immediately. Miami entered the draft looking for an offensive playmaker, and they might have landed the biggest home-run threat available. Now it’s time for Tagovailoa to prove he’s the franchise player with all of these weapons at his disposal. Grade: B+
7. Detroit Lions: Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell
New coach Dan Campbell wanted to build a blue-collar team that matched the ethos of the city and wasn’t afraid to bite a few kneecaps. Adding a rock-solid offensive lineman with All-Pro potential is certainly a great start. Sewell dominated in college at 19 years old, and clearly opting out of the 2020 season didn’t hurt his draft stock. The Lions are quietly building a very good offensive line. We’ll see if quarterback Jared Goff can take advantage. Grade: A
8. Carolina Panthers: South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn
It’s no surprise the Panthers took the first defensive player after drafting nothing but defenders last year. Coach Matt Rhule clearly wants to fix that side of the ball first, and Horn will certainly help with his aggressive style of play. It’s a little surprising Patrick Surtain II wasn’t the first cornerback taken, but there’s a strong case to be made that Horn’s physical skill set and press-man abilities are superior. Panthers fans have to be wondering why quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones weren’t more strongly considered, even after the Sam Darnold trade. Grade: C+
9. Denver Broncos: Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II
Reports surfaced right before the draft that Denver was closing in on a blockbuster deal for Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay’s front office is adamant it is not going to deal the disgruntled MVP. Denver is a logical landing spot for Rodgers, given how talented the roster is. One glaring hole is quarterback, so it’s interesting to see the Broncos pass on Fields and Jones here in favor of a defensive player. Does that mean they still have a chance with Rodgers, or do they believe in Drew Lock and newly acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater? This becomes one of the most fascinating situations in the entire league. Adding Surtain, who made lockdown cornerback play look effortless, gives coach Vic Fangio yet another talented player to work with in what’s turning into the league’s best defense. Grade: A-
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Cowboys): Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith
All Smith did was win the Heisman Trophy with one of the most productive seasons in college football history, and yet that wasn’t even enough to be the first receiver off the board from his own team. That’s what a 6-foot, 170-pound frame will do. The Eagles had no problem with leaping in front of the division rival Giants to make this pick, however, reuniting the Alabama star with his former quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philly desperately needed receiving talent after parting ways with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey. Giving up a third-rounder to a division rival isn’t ideal, but Smith has a chance to be special. Grade: B+
11. Chicago Bears (via Giants): Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields
It’s not hyperbole to say this is a franchise-altering — and potentially job-saving — move. The Bears have been in the quarterback wilderness for decades and had to settle for Andy Dalton in free agency this offseason after parting ways with former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky. All of the sudden, they have someone who has the potential to be a top-five player at the position, a former blue-chip recruit who delivered two excellent seasons at an elite program. Coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace had to be jumping for joy watching Fields slip past the top 10. Teams usually regret trading up — parting with first and fifth-round picks this year and first- and fourth-rounders next year hurts — but nobody will bat an eye if Fields reaches his tremendous potential. Grade: A+
12. Dallas Cowboys (via Eagles, via Dolphins, via 49ers): Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons
The draft didn’t fall the Cowboys’ way, with top cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II coming off the board right before Dallas made its pick. That prompted the small trade down, and getting perhaps the best defensive prospect in the draft and an extra third-round pick from a division rival is a nice bit of business. Losing out on a major position of need stings, but in terms of value, it’s hard to argue with what Parsons brings to the table as a rangy, sideline-to-sideline thumper with pass-rushing upside for a defense that might have been the league’s worst last season. Grade: B
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater
While the draft didn’t break right for the Cowboys, the Chargers have to be thrilled with their luck. Left tackle was the team’s biggest need entering the night, and to have the No. 2 tackle — some evaluators say the No. 1 — fall to this spot is a huge victory. Slater should be able to step in immediately and protect young quarterback Justin Herbert’s blindside, giving new coach Brandon Staley some peace of mind as he takes over a very talented roster. Grade: A
14. New York Jets (via Vikings): USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker
The Jets didn’t want to wait around to take an offensive lineman, vaulting from No. 23 to get their guy at essentially the cost of two third-round picks. That might not be a smart team-building strategy, but if Vera-Tucker lives up to expectations as a versatile guard/tackle, the Jets won’t think twice about the cost. Protecting new quarterback Zach Wilson is crucial, especially since he thrived in a clean pocket in college. The price just seems a little steep for an interior lineman. Grade: B-
15. New England Patriots: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones
This was a popular destination for Jones in mock drafts, and if you heard what he said to the commissioner after the pick, it’s where he wanted to end up, too. The Patriots offense is much improved from the unit Cam Newton struggled with last season thanks to the free-agent additions of wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, which should make life easier for the rookie. He doesn’t have the upside of his more athletic counterparts in this class, but his production was off the charts, he’s accurate and he knows where to go with the ball. He at least gives Bill Belichick a high-floor option should Newton fail to meet expectations. Grade: B
16. Arizona Cardinals: Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins
It’s a bit surprising to see the Cardinals not take a cornerback or wide receiver, but it’s hard to argue with this pick. At 6-4, 260 pounds, Collins is an imposing, physical presence who offers coverage and pass-rushing ability that you don’t often see from inside linebackers. It’s no secret the Cardinals defense needed an upgrade, even after adding star pass rusher J.J. Watt. Watching former No. 8 overall pick Isaiah Simmons and Collins roam around in the second level should be a thrill. Grade: A-
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood
After three first rounds together, it’s clear coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock have their own scouting philosophy. The Raiders have consistently taken players higher than their projections, and Leatherwood is the latest example after coming in at No. 45 on The Athletic’s consensus big board. It’s one thing if those picks pan out, but they haven’t so far under this regime. It takes two to tango, but a trade down would have been the smart move. That said, fixing the offensive line is a must (although it wouldn’t need to be if the Raiders didn’t part with their best linemen before the draft). Grade: C
18. Miami Dolphins: Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips
There’s no denying Phillips’ talent: the former five-star recruit is a cut above the pass-rushing prospects in this year’s draft after a stellar season with the Hurricanes. The problem is he medically retired from football a few years ago and has a concerning history of concussions. As long as he’s healthy, the 6-6, 260-pound Phillips gives the Dolphins a disruptive force on the outside that’s sorely needed. Grade: A-
19. Washington Football Team: Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis
All it takes is one team to fall in love for a prospect to find a home in the first round, but there’s no question this was a reach for a player who came in at No. 38 overall on The Athletic’s consensus big board. There’s no question the rangy, athletic Davis fills an immediate need for a defense that doesn’t have a lot of holes. I just wonder if someone like safety Trevon Moehrig, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw or even do-it-all Notre Dame linebacker/safety hybrid Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might have been better picks. Grade: C+
20. New York Giants (via Bears): Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney
Kudos to general manager Dave Gettleman for finally trading down, getting first and fifth-round picks this year and first- and fourth-rounders next year from the quarterback-desperate Bears. This pick was a bit of a head-scratcher, though, especially with quality offensive linemen and edge rushers still on the board. The Giants committed big money to Kenny Golladay this offseason, and while Toney gives the offense a dangerous playmaker in the slot, it might not have been the best use of the No. 20 overall pick in a deep receiver class. One thing is for sure: quarterback Daniel Jones is out of excuses with the offensive talent around him. Grade: B-
21. Indianapolis Colts: Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye
It was a little surprising to see the Colts pass on Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo, but it’s hard to argue with adding an impact player at a major position of need. Paye is a consensus top-15 player and considered the best edge rusher by some experts, having marveled with his athletic testing numbers. He has the potential to be a Pro Bowl player if he can develop a more consistent array of moves. Grade: B+
22. Tennessee Titans: Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley
Were it not for the medical concerns, including recent back surgery and other injuries in college, Farley might have been a top-10 pick. Should he be healthy going forward, the cornerback-needy Titans might have come away with the steal of the draft. Farley’s movement skills and size are that special. Grade: A
23. Minnesota Vikings (via Jets, via Seahawks): Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw
Grabbing a player many mocked for the Vikings at No. 14 overall and picking up two extra third-round picks is a great business for general manager Rick Spielman and company. The Vikings simply needed a replacement for Riley Reiff, and Darrisaw was the highest-graded tackle in the Power Five in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just six pressures the entire season. That kind of player isn’t usually available this late in the first round. Grade: A
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama running back Najee Harris
This might be one of the most controversial picks of the first round. On one hand, the Steelers needed to replace James Conner and add a dynamic, pass-catching weapon in the backfield. On the other hand, studies show that offensive line play is much more important to a running game’s success than the players actually carrying the ball. Harris is an incredible athlete and is sure to be a fan favorite, but most teams who take a running back this high eventually regret it — even if it works out early on. Grade: C
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Clemson running back Travis Etienne
As fun as it is to reunite Etienne with his college quarterback Lawrence, it’s puzzling to see the Jaguars ignore bigger holes on their roster. Yes, coach Urban Meyer wants to build the fastest team in the NFL — Etienne ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash — but after a lackluster free agency period, this is a luxury pick a rebuilding team can ill afford to make. That said, at least the Jaguars have enough draft capital remaining to make up for it in the later rounds. Grade: C+
26. Cleveland Browns: Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II
Don’t look now but the Browns — yes, the Browns! — have one of the best rosters in the league. Adding edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in free agency gave Cleveland a little more freedom with this pick, which led to another top-level cornerback joining a talented secondary that now features Denzel Ward, John Johnson III and Troy Hill. If quarterback Baker Mayfield is up to the task, this team is a Super Bowl contender. Grade: A
27. Baltimore Ravens: Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman
General manager Eric DeCosta said he was insulted by the criticism of the team’s young wide receivers — and yet the team still addressed the position with its top pick. Not exactly a glowing endorsement. Bateman might not be the big body on the outside fans and analysts expected — he’s listed at 6-0, 190 pounds — but he separates about as well as any receiver in this class, and can do so from out wide or in the slot. ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Matt Bowen said Bateman “can be used like New Orleans’ Michael Thomas or Chicago’s Allen Robinson given his frame and nuance as a route runner.” That sounds like exactly what the Ravens need. Grade: B+
28. New Orleans Saints: Houston edge rusher Payton Turner
Turner’s stock was rising heading into the draft, but it was still a surprise to see him sneak into the first round; his ranking on The Athletic’s consensus board is No. 60. Still, he’s the kind of player worth taking a swing on, with a strong 6-6, 268-pound frame, long arms and the ability to rush both outside and inside. A high-upside wide receiver like Rondale Moore or Elijah Moore, an athletic linebacker like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or a talented corner like Asante Samuel Jr. would have been higher on my list. Grade: C+
29. Green Bay Packers: Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes
It’s funny that the Packers addressed a position in the draft that cost them dearly in the NFC Championship Game, which cost them a chance to win a Super Bowl, which might have cost them a future with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Even with the reigning MVP threatening to walk away from the team, Green Bay still didn’t take a wide receiver. Now that’s commitment. Stokes will certainly help, but this feels like a missed opportunity to help smooth things over with Rodgers. Grade: B-
30. Buffalo Bills: Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau
Had one of the top running backs fallen here, Buffalo might have thought hard about pulling the trigger. Instead, the Bills addressed one of their biggest needs with the raw, yet talented Rousseau, who put together an outstanding 2019 season before opting out in 2020. At 6-7 and 266 pounds, he has the length and athleticism to be a headache to deal with coming off the edge. You can never have too many pass rushers. Grade: B
31. Baltimore Ravens: Penn State edge rusher Odafe Oweh
Oweh is one of the most fascinating prospects in the entire draft. He didn’t start playing football until 2016, and steadily improved each season in college before becoming a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2020. He might offer more potential than immediate production for a team looking for pass-rushing help, at least this season, but he has all the athletic tools to grow into a consistent force at the next level. Grade: B+
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon
The Buccaneers entered the draft in an enviable position, bringing back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl champion team. That gave them the freedom to do just about anything with this pick, and it’s hard to argue with the result. While Shaq Barrett is locked-in long term, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamakong Suh are playing this season on expiring contracts. Tryon can be a situational pass rusher as a rookie before stepping into a bigger role next season. That should keep the window of contention open longer with quarterback Tom Brady. Grade: B+