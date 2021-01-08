The wait is over: Ravens eager to ‘show the world what we can do’ in playoff rematch vs. Titans

“When Coach Harbaugh talked to me for the first time after they traded for me, he pretty much told me that we’re going to play a lot of teams that do a lot of this zone stuff and just play downhill football,” said Campbell, who has 12 tackles for loss in eight career meetings with the Titans. “He knows from watching my tape and studying me, he knows I do that well. … These situations, stopping guys like Derrick Henry, I love this game of football, and it’s a great challenge.”