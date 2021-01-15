Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen polarized draft experts. Now they meet in the playoffs as NFL stars.

“What I love about these guys is they’re all team guys,” he said. “That’s where I fell in love with Josh Allen. You watch and see how his teammates gravitate toward him. You look at how the Ravens embrace Lamar. They love football, and that’s what gets me excited as a former player. … Both of these guys, when you have designed quarterback runs and you get hit by 240-pound linebackers or you’re getting taken down by 300-pound linemen, [teammates] see that. They get pumped up because they see the toughness of their quarterback. That’s what these teams are defined by.”