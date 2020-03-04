So far, Judon has maintained neutrality worthy of Switzerland in his public comments about next year. We don’t know how he’ll react if the Ravens tag him before the March 12 deadline. But it would not be unprecedented for them to carry a highly valued pass rusher in this manner. Under previous general manager Ozzie Newsome, they used the franchise tag on Terrell Suggs two years in a row before signing him to a long-term extension. As ardently as the Ravens strive to take the long view of their roster, there are short–term considerations. They’re a top Super Bowl contender coming off last season and they don’t want to enter 2020 without at least one proven pass rusher. They might have to grit their teeth and use the franchise tag to keep Judon in that role for at least one more season.