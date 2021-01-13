Sizing up Ravens vs. Bills: One stat to know about the most important players on each team

When the Ravens and Bills meet in the AFC divisional round Saturday night in Buffalo, there will be plenty of talent on the field. To get up to speed, here is a look at the most important stat for each of the team’s most important players:
Bills
Quarterback Josh Allen: 69.2% completion rate
Allen completed nearly 70% of his passes during the regular season two years after completing just 52.8% as a rookie in 2018. According to The Ringer, it’s the biggest two-year improvement in NFL history, topping then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn’s progress from 1977 to 1979 when he raised his completion rate from 41.1% to 56.4%.
Running back Devin Singletary: 21 explosive runs
An explosive run is defined by a run that gains 10 or more yards. The Bills ranked ninth in explosive run rate at 13%, according to Sharp Football Stats, while the Ravens ranked fourth at 15%. Singletary will get the bulk of the carries Saturday after rookie Zack Moss suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the wild-card-round win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs: 1,050 air yards
That total ranked second in the league this season, Diggs’ first in Buffalo after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings for four draft picks, as he added a much-needed vertical element to the Bills’ passing game. The former Maryland star’s 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards also led the league, and he added eight touchdowns.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley: 960 receiving yards
That’s how many of Beasley’s yards came from the slot, a total that led the league, according to Sports Info Solutions. Only 7 of his yards all season came from anywhere other than the slot, which is why he earned All-Pro honors. His 59.4 expected points added — which takes into account down, distance, and field position — from the slot also led the league.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins: Six sacks allowed
That’s tied for the seventh most in the NFL among tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. However, the Bills offensive line ranks fourth in ESPN’s pass block win rate — which measures how often linemen sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer — at 64%.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes: 29% pass rush win rate
That’s how often he beats a block in 2.5 seconds or less, which is tied for first in the league with Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills rank second in the league behind Pittsburgh with a pass rush win rate of 52%, but only pressured the quarterback on 21% of drop-backs during the regular season, the 11th worst rate in the league.
Cornerback Tre’Davious White: 50% completion rate
White allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just half their attempts when targeting him this season, according to SIS, the fourth best rate among cornerbacks. He also tied for second in points saved with 39.6, according to SIS, behind only Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard, who led the league with 10 interceptions.
Safety Jordan Poyer: 119 tackles
That total ranks 13th in the league and first among safeties. His missed tackle rate of 8.5% was also best among safeties, according to SIS, and he saved 21.4 points in run defense, second only behind Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.
Inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds: 114.3 passer rating allowed
Edmunds is a tackling machine, but he’s susceptible in pass coverage. He allowed a completion rate of 67.2% for 543 yards and four touchdowns on 64 targets, yielding a passer rating of 114.3. Only seven quarterbacks have eclipsed that mark in a single season.
Ravens
Quarterback Lamar Jackson: 35.4 expected points added
That’s how much value Jackson has provided as a rusher, according to SIS, which ranks second in the league behind Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray by a mere point. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the league with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, produced 28.2 EPA.
Running back Gus Edwards: 51.7 rush percentage over expected
More than half Edwards’ runs gained more yards than expected, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the best mark in the league. Edwards, who finished with 723 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, has become one of the league’s most efficient running backs since signing as an undrafted rookie in 2018.
Running back J.K. Dobbins: 11.2% broken-tackle rate
Dobbins took charge down the stretch, and one of the biggest reasons is his ability to make defenders miss. The rookie’s broken-tackle rate ranked sixth among running backs, according to SIS, and he generated 22.3 EPA on his touches, fourth best among ball-carriers.
Fullback/tight end Patrick Ricard: 27 catches for 104 yards
Ricard has the most catches and yards by a player who weighs at least 300 pounds in NFL history. The 6-foot-3, 311-pound fullback, who has taken on a bigger role after the season-ending injury to tight end Nick Boyle, tied a career high with three receptions in Sunday’s win over the Titans.
Tight end Mark Andrews: 63.8% first-down rate
That’s how often Andrews’ catches resulted in a first down, the seventh highest rate among tight ends, according to SIS. His overall numbers — 58 catches, 701 yards, seven touchdowns — dipped slightly from last season, but he’s still a crucial part of the offense.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown: 10 targets on “go” or “fly” routes
That’s how many times Brown has been thrown the ball on vertical routes straight toward the end zone. That ranks second behind Steelers rookie Chase Claypool, according to SIS, and Brown has four catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns on such plays.
Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.: 502 run-blocking snaps
That total led the league as the Ravens relied on Brown’s dominance in the running game to rack up a league-high 3,071 rushing yards. He took over at left tackle after All-Pro Ronnie Stanley’s season-ending ankle injury and allowed just three sacks in pass protection, according to PFF.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey: Eight forced fumbles
That total led the league and came close to equaling former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman’s NFL-record 10 forced fumbles in 2012 on his signature “Peanut Punch.” Humphrey also had 76 tackles, third among cornerbacks, and 2½ sacks.
Cornerback Marcus Peters: Four interceptions
That was tied for third most among cornerbacks, and Peters added four forced fumbles for good measure. He ranked eighth in points saved among cornerbacks, according to SIS, with 31.7.
Defensive end Calais Campbell: 31% team run stop win rate
That ranked ninth in the league, and the Ravens finished 12th in run defense DVOA after finishing 21st in that category in 2019. Campbell and fellow defensive end Derek Wolfe were brought in this offseason to shore up the run defense, and that’s exactly what they did in helping limit Derrick Henry to 40 yards on 18 carries in Sunday’s win. Campbell, who also had four sacks in 12 games, was PFF’s second-highest graded defensive player of the wild-card weekend.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen: 103.6 passer rating allowed
Like his counterpart Edmunds, Queen was also exposed in pass coverage, allowing a 76.4% completion rate for 360 yards and three touchdowns on 55 targets. The rookie showed his athleticism with three sacks and a 53-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and led the team in tackles (106), but was often picked on by opposing coordinators.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon: 29 pressures
Judon, who signed the $16.8 million franchise tag this offseason, had six sacks, his fewest since recording four in 14 games as a rookie in 2016. However, his 29 pressures — which include hurries, knockdowns and sacks — ranked 23rd in the league.
Safety Chuck Clark: 6% missed tackle rate
Latest Baltimore Ravens
That total ranked third best among safeties, according to SIS. Clark is a valuable run defender in the second level for the Ravens, adding three tackles for loss and 1½ sacks. He wasn’t too shabby in pass coverage, either, allowing a completion rate of 60.4% when targeted.