Reports of Ravens trading Joe Flacco to Broncos get less-than-elite response on Twitter

The Twitterverse shared strong reactions to Wednesday’s report that the Ravens plan to trade longtime quarterback Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos.

Some people called the trade a bad deal for the Broncos, as Flacco was injured midway through last season and saw his position taken over by rookie Lamar Jackson.

Still, others were optimistic about the trade, choosing to focus on how Flacco oversaw one of the Ravens’ most successful eras.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.

