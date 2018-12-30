Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake celebrates Ravens win with 'Baltimore vs y'all whores' T-shirt

She’s no longer the mayor of Baltimore. She’s actually in Mexico right now. But Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is still representing her city with pride.

On Sunday night, after the Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns, clinching their first NFL playoff berth since 2014, Rawlings-Blake posted a photo of herself to Instagram in which she wore a T-shirt that said: “Baltimore — vs — y’all whores.”

The caption read “Rolling into the playoffs like...Apologies for the language. Don’t tell my Mom.”

The location was geotagged as Playa del Carmen, in Mexico.

This summer, Rawlings-Blake posted an Instagram video of her and three friends doing a catchy dance to Drake’s No. 1 hit “In My Feelings” — a challenge that started on social media by comedian Shiggy.

