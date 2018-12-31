The best Twitter reactions to the Ravens' nail-biting, playoff-clinching win over the Browns

In a rollercoaster ride of a regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens clinched a wildcard playoff berth Sunday after a 26-24 win that drove fans to the edge until the final minutes.

Fans, celebrities and even former and current Ravens celebrated the moment on Twitter. Here were some of the best Tweets posted after Sunday’s division-title winning game.

Injuries to remember

Ravens fans don’t take their playoff berths lightly. At least two fans publicized their battle wounds on Twitter for the world — and perhaps the Ravens’ ticket office — to see.

Subscribe to the Ravens Insider newsletter »

The Lamar Era

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his sixth win in seven starts with 179 passing yards and an added 90 rushing yards for two scores. Many fans can’t seem to get enough of him.

That, combined with callbacks to the Stark family’s similar-but-different northern conquests in HBO’s Game of Thrones, made for some pretty iconic fanfare.

And it didn’t take long for Terrell Suggs to make some necessary updates to his Instagram profile.

That being said, it wasn’t an easy win. The Browns kept things, um, interesting in the second half, narrowing the Ravens’ two-score lead to just two points by the final two minutes.

Even former Ravens safety Lardarius Webb had trouble keeping it together.

But the defense delivered, and finally, C.J. Mosley intercepted a crucial 4th-and-10 to effectively end the game (and the Steelers’ hopes for a postseason run). Celebrations of all shapes, sizes and design were in order.

Get the commemorative page players and fans waved at the stadium »

Featuring guest commentary by former Raven and Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist Ed Reed...

...and a private locker room “turn up” situation with rapper Kodak Black, a longtime friend of Lamar Jackson.

Somewhat understandably, some Twitter users weren’t much inclined to rejoice.

But no matter where your loyalties lie, the Ravens took a high-pressure, all-eyes-on-us moment and capitalized on it for a solid, well-played game of NFL football. And that’s something everyone can get behind.