Former Ravens running back Alex Collins released on bail, faces gun, marijuana possession charges

Former Ravens running back Alex Collins was released on $7,500 bail after an initial appearance early Saturday in the district court for Maryland.

The 24-year-old was granted bail shortly after 12:30 a.m. on three criminal charges: possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. Collins’ attorney Andrew I. Alperstein said the gun was unloaded.

Collins appeared before a commissioner at the district courthouse in Towson.

The Ravens did not immediately respond to a request for comment after Collins’ court appearance.

The Ravens waived Collins on Friday afternoon, hours after he was arrested following a morning car crash in Owings Mills near the team’s headquarters.

“There are disputed facts in this case and we look forward to working that out,” Alperstein said. “Alex is a nice young man and has been a wonderful contributor to our community in Baltimore and I hope folks will give him the benefit of the doubt as the facts flesh out.”

Baltimore County police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a tree on the 10000 block of Dolfield Road at about 6:48 a.m., police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Ravens vice president of public relations Chad Steele told The Sun after the incident that the team had spoken with police and was aware of the situation.

Alperstein declined to say if Collins was driving at the time of the crash.

Collins struggled last year after a breakout season in 2017 for the Ravens. He was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in early December, prematurely ending his season in the middle of the Ravens' run to the playoffs. He started every game until Week 12, but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and didn't have a run of longer than 19 yards.

Collins finished 2018 with 411 rushing yards, less than half his total from the season before (973), when he captivated fans with his downhill running style, shoulder-length dreadlocks and Irish dance touchdown celebrations.

Collins was set to become a restricted free agent, and it was unclear whether he would have been tendered. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Gus Edwards is the team’s top running back, and he indicated the Ravens would add some competition to the position this offseason.