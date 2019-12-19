You forgot to get a holiday present for your stepdad/little sister/Baltimore Sun delivery person. By now it might be too late to order something online.
Fortunately, the Ravens are opening a pop-up shop Thursday at 8 a.m. at Canton Crossing, where the team is selling sought-after Lamar Jackson jerseys (it’s one of the few places where you can still buy them) and even a wooden Ravens baby rattle set.
“It’s crazy right now,” said director of retail Chris Inouye, standing inside the store, which neighbors Skechers and Petco and will be open through Dec. 28. Unlike some large NFL teams, the Ravens lack a standalone store where fans can purchase merchandise. But, if the pop-up shop is successful, that could soon change, Inouye said.
For now, with the team 12-2, success seems a likely bet. Before the store even officially opened, shoppers were knocking on the door and taking selfies outside.
Here are our picks for last-minute holiday gifts:
Maryland Ravens ornament
Consider 2019 the year that the state’s football team beat out crabs, Old Bay and Natty Boh as the symbol of Maryland pride ($8).
Baby rattle
In addition to baby-sized Lamar Jackson jerseys and Ravens-themed sippy cups, the shop sells these wooden baby rattles ($16). We assume players are getting some for defensive tackle Brandon Williams, whose nickname is Big Baby, according to Jonas Shaffer, The Sun’s Ravens reporter.
Beanie
“Whatever the players wear is what people want,” Inouye says. That means that regulation hats ($28) like this one — which teammates wear as they warm up — are a top seller.
Plush throw
Sure, weighted blankets are the gift of the season, but good luck bringing one of those lunkers into M&T Bank Stadium on game day. Instead, stick to a classic: this $30 throw.
Lamar Jackson jersey
Even Marylanders who never watched football before suddenly are asking Santa for a Jackson jersey ($100) beneath the Christmas tree. Perhaps that’s why they’ve already sold out. Twice. The second-most popular jersey? Tight end Mark Andrews’, says Inouye.
Authentic football helmet
Perhaps the most expensive item available at the shop is this $300 authentic Ravens helmet. For whenever you’re heading to a family dinner with that uncle who just loves talking politics.