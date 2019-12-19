xml:space="preserve">

You forgot to get a holiday present for your stepdad/little sister/Baltimore Sun delivery person. By now it might be too late to order something online.

Fortunately, the Ravens are opening a pop-up shop Thursday at 8 a.m. at Canton Crossing, where the team is selling sought-after Lamar Jackson jerseys (it’s one of the few places where you can still buy them) and even a wooden Ravens baby rattle set.

Advertisement

“It’s crazy right now,” said director of retail Chris Inouye, standing inside the store, which neighbors Skechers and Petco and will be open through Dec. 28. Unlike some large NFL teams, the Ravens lack a standalone store where fans can purchase merchandise. But, if the pop-up shop is successful, that could soon change, Inouye said.

For now, with the team 12-2, success seems a likely bet. Before the store even officially opened, shoppers were knocking on the door and taking selfies outside.

Here are our picks for last-minute holiday gifts:

Maryland Ravens ornament

Consider 2019 the year that the state’s football team beat out crabs, Old Bay and Natty Boh as the symbol of Maryland pride ($8).

Make 2019 the year that the state's football team beat out crabs, Old Bay and Natty Boh as the symbol of Maryland pride. ($8)
Make 2019 the year that the state's football team beat out crabs, Old Bay and Natty Boh as the symbol of Maryland pride. ($8) (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

Baby rattle

In addition to baby-sized Lamar Jackson jerseys and Ravens-themed sippy cups, the shop sells these wooden baby rattles ($16). We assume players are getting some for defensive tackle Brandon Williams, whose nickname is Big Baby, according to Jonas Shaffer, The Sun’s Ravens reporter.

Wooden baby Ravens rattle
(Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

Beanie

“Whatever the players wear is what people want,” Inouye says. That means that regulation hats ($28) like this one — which teammates wear as they warm up — are a top seller.

"Whatever the players wear is what people want," says director of retail Chris Inouye. That means that regulation hats like this one -- which teammates are required to wear as they warm up -- are a top seller.
"Whatever the players wear is what people want," says director of retail Chris Inouye. That means that regulation hats like this one -- which teammates are required to wear as they warm up -- are a top seller. (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

Plush throw

Sure, weighted blankets are the gift of the season, but good luck bringing one of those lunkers into M&T Bank Stadium on game day. Instead, stick to a classic: this $30 throw.

Weighted blankets are the gift of the season, but good luck bringing one of those 15-pound things into M&T Bank Stadium on game day. Instead, stick to a classic: this $30 throw.
Weighted blankets are the gift of the season, but good luck bringing one of those 15-pound things into M&T Bank Stadium on game day. Instead, stick to a classic: this $30 throw. (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

Lamar Jackson jersey

Even Marylanders who never watched football before suddenly are asking Santa for a Jackson jersey ($100) beneath the Christmas tree. Perhaps that’s why they’ve already sold out. Twice. The second-most popular jersey? Tight end Mark Andrews’, says Inouye.

Look, even Marylanders who never watched football before suddenly are asking Santa for an "8" jersey beneath the Christmas tree. Perhaps that's why they've already sold out. Twice. The store is now on its third shipment, with black the top seller.
Look, even Marylanders who never watched football before suddenly are asking Santa for an "8" jersey beneath the Christmas tree. Perhaps that's why they've already sold out. Twice. The store is now on its third shipment, with black the top seller. (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

Authentic football helmet

Perhaps the most expensive item available at the shop is this $300 authentic Ravens helmet. For whenever you’re heading to a family dinner with that uncle who just loves talking politics.

Authentic Ravens helmet
(Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement