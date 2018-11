This week on Inside the Huddle, we look at one-gap and two-gap techniques along the defensive front.

How often after an NFL game do you hear a coach or former pro player talk about gap control or five-technique?

We break down the gaps on an offensive line and how a defensive lineman would line up in a one-gap or two-gap technique along the line.

