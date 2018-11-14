Inside the Huddle: A look at the RPO, or run-pass option

This week on Inside the Huddle, we take a look at the run-pass option, better known as RPO. RPOs are plays in which the quarterback has the option to run or pass. Only the quarterback knows if it will be a running play or a passing play, and he takes advantage of whatever the defense gives him.

If the linebackers and safeties step into the gap, he passes the football. If they don’t step into the gap, he hands the football to the running back or runs the ball himself.

Check out the video above for a closer look at RPOs.

