Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun

The Ravens replenished their roster at key spots in need of an overhaul after linebacker Ray Lewis' retirement, the free-agent departures of free safety Ed Reed (Houston Texans) and inside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (Miami Dolphins), and the cutting of strong safety Bernard Pollard. The Super Bowl champions got younger and faster, injecting toughness and athleticism into their defense by drafting hard-hitting All-American free safety Matt Elam in the first round, run-and-hit inside linebacker Arthur Brown, who's drawn comparisons to a young Lewis, and stout nose guard Brandon Williams in the third round. Their fourth-rounder, outside linebacker John Simon, plays with an old-school, throwback style. A really interesting pick for Baltimore: Harvard fullback Kyle Jusczyk, a pass-catching fullback who can also play tight end and H-back. His progress and the contract of Pro Bowl fullback Vonta Leach ($4.33 million salary-cap figure) both bear watching.