Well-regarded Ravens rookie class off to slow start in camp

With four of their nine draft picks nursing injuries just over a week into training camp, members of the Ravens’ touted rookie class haven’t launched their NFL careers the way many had hoped.

The players who remain healthy still have the same promise for immediate contributions as coaches hoped they would at the outset of camp. Others have missed crucial days of practice that they’ll struggle to make up.

None, however, have emerged as the kind of sure-fire starter that 2014 first-round pick C.J. Mosley did when he was running with the first team within days of the start of training camp last year.

Mosley said it’s not a difficult jump for rookies as long as they’re prepared.

“I wouldn’t say it’s difficult; you just have to be a pro,” Mosley said. “That’s what they always say. You’ve got to know the plays, first thing. You’ve got to be fast on your feet and just play fast. No mental mistakes, especially coming out with the first team, because everything goes fast — it’s that much faster with the first team.”

Even without a clear rookie Week 1 starter through the first week of training camp, those who remain healthy have impressed coaches. Here’s an update on each of the Ravens’ draft picks as camp enters its second full week. (Jon Meoli)