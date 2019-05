Brees set a single-season passing record with 5,476 passing yards. He is currently in a contract stalemate and the Saints will play the 2012 season under the cloud of Bountygate. But all that shouldn't faze Brees.

Rodgers followed up his Super season of 2010 by throwing for 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns -- against just six interceptions -- for a ridiculous 122.5 passer rating. His 9.25 yards per attempt also led the NFL.

It was dubbed "The year of the quarterback." In 2011, 10 quarterbacks threw for more than 4,000 passing yards and three eclipsed 5,000. And the ascension of a pair of young passers and an injury to one of the best to ever play shook up the hierarchy of NFL signal-callers.