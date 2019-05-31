Undrafted rookies to watch in the Ravens preseason opener

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Carter, a prolific receiver from Football Championship Subdivision program Sacramento State, came into camp with plenty of hype. After a slow start, he has steadily progressed into a reliable target in the receiving game. He has also become involved not only in the return game on special teams — he’s listed as third on the depth chart at kick and punt returner — but by learning the personal protector and gunner roles on the punt team. “I think it’s going to ... give me more opportunities to make the team,” Carter said. “The more you can contribute to the team, the more opportunity you’re going to have to get on the field. … I feel like the more I contribute to special teams is definitely going to help me out in terms of making this team, and I continue to do everything I can to make sure that happens.”