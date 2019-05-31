Undrafted rookies to watch in the Ravens preseason opener
For as long as the Ravens have existed, general manager Ozzie Newsome and his scouts have seemed to find rookie free agents who stick around. Last year, left tackle James Hurst and inside linebacker Zachary Orr made the team out of training camp. The year before, safety Brynden Trawick and wide receiver Marlon Brown came out of camp having made an impact as undrafted free agents. Through two weeks of camp, here are the undrafted free agents to watch as the Ravens begin the preseason Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.