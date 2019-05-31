Top highlights of the Ravens' offseason
This weekend was the first time the Ravens got to exhale this offseason. Offseason? What offseason? Since winning Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, it's been non-stop for the Ravens. They had a parade through the streets of Baltimore. They lost nine starters because of retirements, free agency and a trade. They drafted some of the replacements and signed free agents to fill the gaps. They spent an afternoon at the White House with President Barack Obama. They had a lavish ceremony to receive their championship rings. In between there were OTAs and a mandatory minicamp. Now it's officially summer break for the Ravens. Here are highlights of the "offseason."
