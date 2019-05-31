Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the safeties

To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is safeties. Baltimore's Ed Reed and Pittsburgh's Troy Polamalu have long been considered the two top safeties in football. As time catches up to them, so will some of the league's top young safeties, but they are still unique defenders who alter enemy game plans.