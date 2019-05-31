Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the NFL coaches

To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, in his final installment of this series, he puts a twist on it by ranking the NFL's top head coaches (yes, we know, they aren't players). Ravens coach John Harbaugh is high on this list, but he needs to deliver a Super Bowl to vault over some of the game's top coaches.