Elizabeth Malby / Baltimore Sun

The Ravens turned this sixth-round NFL draft pick into one of the most versatile front-seven defenders in the league. Thomas first made the Pro Bowl in 2003 as a special teams player but reached his zenith in 2006 when he recorded a career-high 11 sacks and was named first-team All-Pro as an outside linebacker. He left in free agency after that season and was never the same away from Baltimore.