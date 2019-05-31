'State of the Ravens' the past five years

Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun
"The pitchforks are out. They know it."
"I didn't get where I was by just firing people. I think it's a bad model, especially in this business. I don't have as much to fall back on except to then say, ‘Trust me, this is the right way to run a business.' That's not good enough for probably a quarter of our fans. Then, you're over the hill and you're an idiot. That's fine with me. I'll be more than happy to take the blame for that. I guarantee you if I fire John, a lot of people would be happy, except me and Ozzie and Dick. Who am I ultimately here for? I have to trust my instincts."
"We have been a team that has never been a 14-2 team, an odds-on favorite to win. We've won two Super Bowls when people didn't expect us to. So when you're that close, it's really, really disappointing, and I can point to things that frustrate me that are brought to these guys' attention."
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
"If you go through the league, the winning teams are the ones that have the least turnover in their front office and their coaching staffs. You just don't turn things over. You guys would be getting a whole lot more juice if you were down in Tampa. You're missing their press conference. You'd have more to write about. I'm proud of these guys, and I like John as much as I did when I hired him eight years ago. You can't just turn things over based on your record. I think that just sends you down."
"I don't really think that a lot has to be done. I think that one thing that I'm proud of is that we all view continuity as a strength. ... Continuity doesn't stem from laziness, it comes from confidence, and I believe in these guys. I have a lot of faith that we'll get it straightened out and I hope we don't have as many injuries and I hope we have a whole lot more turnovers, and yeah, I think those kind of differences would get us back to where we want to be."
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Here are key quotes from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti from the past five years during the "State of the Ravens" address.
He's preparing to meet with the media on Friday for the annual news conference. But this is the first time he's taken questions without president Dick Cass, general manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh on the stage.