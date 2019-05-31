'State of the Ravens' the past five years

Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun

"The pitchforks are out. They know it."

"I didn't get where I was by just firing people. I think it's a bad model, especially in this business. I don't have as much to fall back on except to then say, ‘Trust me, this is the right way to run a business.' That's not good enough for probably a quarter of our fans. Then, you're over the hill and you're an idiot. That's fine with me. I'll be more than happy to take the blame for that. I guarantee you if I fire John, a lot of people would be happy, except me and Ozzie and Dick. Who am I ultimately here for? I have to trust my instincts."

"We have been a team that has never been a 14-2 team, an odds-on favorite to win. We've won two Super Bowls when people didn't expect us to. So when you're that close, it's really, really disappointing, and I can point to things that frustrate me that are brought to these guys' attention."