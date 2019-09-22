Advertisement Advertisement Ravens Sports Ravens vs. Chiefs, Sept. 22, 2019 | PHOTOS Sep 22, 2019 | 5:28 PM The Baltimore Ravens lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, 33-28, at Arrowhead Stadium. Next Gallery PHOTOS Ravens fans watch game against Chiefs | PHOTOS Advertisement Ravens Ravens Ravens cheerleaders 2019 | PHOTOS Sep 15, 2019 Ravens vs. Cardinals in the first home game of the season | PHOTOS The Ravens and Terps had offensive gems this weekend. Here's how they did it. Ravens beat Dolphins 59-10, Sept. 8, 2019 | PHOTOS Meet the 2019 Baltimore Ravens Ravens vs. Washington in preseason game Ravens vs Eagles preseason Ravens vs Packers in preseason | Photos