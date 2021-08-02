Ravens training camp week 2 | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens ILB, drills during a Monday morning practice in the second week of the Baltimore Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center.
(Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

Aug 02, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens are holding their second week of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center.
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens ILB, drills during a Monday morning practice in the second week of the Baltimore Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Barrington Wade
Barrington Wade, Baltimore Ravens ILB, drills Monday morning during the second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens ILB, watches during a Monday morning practice. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Malik Harrison
Malik Harrison, Baltimore Ravens ILB, isn't able to catch the ball during Monday morning practice. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Derek Wolfe, Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis
From left, Derek Wolfe, DE, Brandon Williams, DT, and Justin Ellis, DT, talk at Monday morning practice during second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Kristian Welch
Kristian Welch, Baltimore Ravens LB, performs a drill. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Malik Harrison
Malik Harrison, Baltimore Ravens ILB, attempts to catch a ball during training camp. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Derek Wolfe, Brandon William
From left, Derek Wolfe, TE, and Brandon Williams, DT, drill during a Monday morning session in the second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Rob Ryan, Patrick Queen
Rob Ryan, Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach, talks with Patrick Queen, ILB, at a Monday morning practice. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Tylan Wallace, Anthony Averett
From left, Tylan Wallace and Anthony Averett run a drill at a Monday morning practice during second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Rob Ryan, Otaro Alaka
Rob Ryan, Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach, watches Otaro Alaka, ILB, during a drill on Monday morning. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Rob Ryan
Rob Ryan, Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach, runs a practice. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Rob Ryan
Rob Ryan, Baltmore Ravens inside linebackers coach, talks with players at a practice on Monday morning during the second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Rob Ryan
Rob Ryan, Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach, talks with players. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens ILB, drills during a Monday morning practice. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
DeShon Elliott
DeShon Elliott, Baltimore Ravens S, slaps hands with fans after Monday morning practice during second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
DeShon Elliott
DeShon Elliott, Baltimore Ravens S, gives gloves to a fan after Monday morning practice during second week of the Ravens 2021 training camp. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Sammy Watkins
Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens WR, shakes hands with fans after Monday morning practice. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
