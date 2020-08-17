Over three dominant months late last year, the Ravens showed they had one of the NFL’s most complete teams. Over free agency and this weekend’s NFL draft, they showed it could still get better. With a widely lauded 10-player draft class set to join an impressive and balanced roster in Baltimore, the Ravens haven’t hurt their case for consideration as offseason winners. The Kansas City Chiefs are still Super Bowl favorites, but the Ravens aren’t far behind. Where have they improved? It’s easier to point to where they haven’t. Here’s how each Ravens position has fared this offseason, from quarterback to specialists. The projected starters and backups are listed alphabetically, as are members of last season’s practice squad. The evaluations also do not account for undrafted free agents or inside linebacker Jake Ryan, as the team has yet to announce those signings. (Jonas Shaffer)