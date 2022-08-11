Fans walk towards M&T Bank Stadium before the Ravens vs. Titans preseason game on August 11, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens vs. Titans preseason, August 11, 2022 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 11, 2022.

Raven fans pose in front of the Johnny Unitas sculpture before the start of this seasons first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Ravens safety Chuck Clark, right, signs autographs for fans as he arrives for this seasons first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

A Raven fan arrives early to greet the team before the first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Ravens fan Raley Bruns , 8, gets her face painted before the start of this seasons first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Members of the Jimmy Charles band perform on Ravens walk for fans before this seasons first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard arrives for this seasons first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Ravens safety Ton Jefferson arrives for this seasons first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Ravens executive Ozzie Newsome arrives for this seasons first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Tony Ballon a mentor with Curtin YMCA of Harrisburg is at the preseason game between the Ravens and Titans with nine to help celebrate the “lightest and brightest” at the end of their summer mentorship program. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Fans stand in line awaiting the ticket counter to open for the preseason game against Tennessee on August 11, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

