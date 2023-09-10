Ravens vs Texans, September 10, 2023 | PHOTOS

Ravens’ Patrick Queen sacks Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRavens’ Patrick Queen sacks Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes the field for warmups as the Baltimore Ravens prepare to host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens Zay Flowers catches a low pass during warmups as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. catches a low pass during warmups as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens Zay Flowers is greeted by fans as he takes the field for warmups as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. catches a low pass during warmups as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens Zay Flowers warms up pregame as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker warms up with a field goal from midfield as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker warms up with a field goal from midfield as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens Zay Flowers catches a low pass during warmups as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers warm up pregame as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans the the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRavens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, left and Tyler Huntley warm up with centers on the field at M&T Bank stadium before a game against the Houston Texans. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRavens’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up on the field at M&T Bank stadium before a game against the Houston Texans. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRavens tight end Charlie Kolar warms up on the field at M&T Bank stadium before a game against the Houston Texans. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementQuarterbacks Lamar Jackson, from left, Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson warm up on the field at M&T Bank stadium before a game against the Houston Texans. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRavens’ Lamar Jackson warms up on the field at M&T Bank stadium before a game against the Houston Texans. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)