#40 Malik Harrison, LB, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#40 Malik Harrison, LB, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Ravens regular season practice part 2 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Ravens hold a regular season practice in Owings Mills, Maryland.

#40 Malik Harrison, LB, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#40 Malik Harrison, LB, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
Baltimore Ravens #8 Lamar Jackson, QB, and #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, walk off the practice field on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Baltimore Ravens #8 Lamar Jackson, QB, and #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, walk off the practice field on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
Baltimore Ravens #8 Lamar Jackson, QB, and #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, walk off the practice field on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Baltimore Ravens #8 Lamar Jackson, QB, and #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, walk off the practice field on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
#97 Brent Urban, DE, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#97 Brent Urban, DE, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
#4 Zay Flowers, WR, after Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#4 Zay Flowers, WR, after Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
#9 Justin Tucker, K, after Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#9 Justin Tucker, K, after Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
Baltimore Ravens #8 Lamar Jackson, QB, and #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, walk off the practice field on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Baltimore Ravens #8 Lamar Jackson, QB, and #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, walk off the practice field on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
#53 Del'Shawn Phillips, LB, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#53 Del'Shawn Phillips, LB, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
#0 Roquan Smith, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#0 Roquan Smith, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
#6 Patrick Queen, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#6 Patrick Queen, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
From left, #95 Tavius Robinson, OLB, #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, and #6 Patrick Queen, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

From left, #95 Tavius Robinson, OLB, #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, and #6 Patrick Queen, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
#92 Justin Madubuike, DT, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

#92 Justin Madubuike, DT, drills during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
From left, #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, #6 Patrick Queen, ILB, and #24 Jadeveon Clowney, OLB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

From left, #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, #6 Patrick Queen, ILB, and #24 Jadeveon Clowney, OLB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
From left, #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, and #6 Patrick Queen, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

From left, #0 Roquan Smith, ILB, and #6 Patrick Queen, ILB, during Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
Chris Horton, Baltimore Ravens special teams coordinator, takes questions after practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Chris Horton, Baltimore Ravens special teams coordinator, takes questions after practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, takes questions after practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, takes questions after practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, takes questions after practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.#15 Nelson Agholor, WR

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, takes questions after practice on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.#15 Nelson Agholor, WR (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement