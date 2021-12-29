xml:space="preserve">
Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game | PHOTOS

Kevin Richardson
By
Dec 29, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens practiced at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.
Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, give instructions to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, left, Josh Johnson and Chris Streveler, right, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, look on as quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, left, give instructions to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Chris Streveler and QB coach James Urban during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, greets teammate Mark Andrews at the start of practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during practice as backup QB Josh Johnson looks on at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson)
