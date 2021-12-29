(Kevin Richardson) Baltimore Ravens Sports Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game | PHOTOS By Kevin Richardson Dec 29, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Baltimore Ravens practiced at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021. (Kevin Richardson) Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, give instructions to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, left, Josh Johnson and Chris Streveler, right, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, look on as quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, left, give instructions to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Chris Streveler and QB coach James Urban during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, greets teammate Mark Andrews at the start of practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during practice as backup QB Josh Johnson looks on at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) Ravens practice Wednesday before Rams game Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Kevin Richardson) Advertisement